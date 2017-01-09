Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc's logo is pictured at its store in downtown Vancouver in this file photo. (BEN NELMS/REUTERS)
Canadian yoga and leisure apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc said on Monday it had narrowed its profit and revenue forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2016.

The yogawear maker now expects its fourth-quarter net revenue to be $775-million to $785-million, from the company’s previous forecast of $765-million to $785-million.

“We had a strong holiday season in both our store and digital channels,” Chief Executive Laurent Potdevin said in a statement.

Lululemon also expects its fourth-quarter earnings to be $0.99-$1.01 per share from its previous guidance of $0.96-$1.01, per share.

The retailer, which competes with Nike Inc and Under Armour Inc in the lucrative athleisure market, reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit in December on higher gross margins and sales.

