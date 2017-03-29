Lululemon Athletica Inc on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly profit, but earnings per share fell short of analysts’ expectations due in part to slower sales.

Net income rose to $136.1-million, or 99 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, from $117.4-million, or 85 cents per share, in the prior year. Revenue was $789.9-million, up from $704.3-million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.01 a share on revenue of $783.56-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Lululemon shares fell more than 15 per cent after closing 4 per cent higher at $66.30 ahead of the results.

