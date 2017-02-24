Magna International Inc. will raise its dividend 10 per cent, but warned Friday that Brexit and the election of Donald Trump could harm its business and the auto sector generally.

“The election of protectionist governments could lead to the withdrawal of some countries from, or renegotiation of, multilateral trade, economic or currency regimes such as the European Union, North American Free Trade Agreement and Trans-Pacific Partnership,” Magna said in its fourth-quarter and year-end financial results.

“The automobile industry is a highly globalized industry which is currently dependent on open borders and the free movement of goods, services, people and capital, particularly in Europe and North America. The continued growth of protectionist sentiments and implementation of measures which impede the free movement of goods, services, people and capital could have a material adverse effect on our operations, profitability or results of operations.”

Related: Trump team says border tax plan for imported vehicles includes Canada

For subscribers: End of NAFTA would kill thousands of U.S. auto jobs, think tank says

For subscribers: Canadian auto industry threatened by Trump's NAFTA promise

The Trump government has already said the United States will not participate in the Trans-Pacific Partnership and Mr. Trump has threatened to tear up NAFTA, a trade deal that has led to Magna opening more than two dozen plants and hiring more than 25,000 people in Mexico.

Magna chief executive officer Don Walker has warned publicly in recent weeks that eliminating NAFTA would hurt the industry, but has also said that he believes the Trump government will not take actions that will severely damage auto makers or suppliers.

The Canadian auto parts giant will raise its dividend to 27.5 cents a (U.S.) a share after reporting record sales and record share profit in 2016.

On Friday, maker Magna reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as costs rose. Aurora, Ontario-based Magna said the cost of goods sold jumped 7.7 per cent to $7.90-billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Vehicle assembly sales in the quarter fell about 30 per cent to $439-million.

The company said it expects total 2017 sales to be between $36.0-billion-$37.7-billion, compared with sales of $36.45-billion in 2016.

Net income attributable to Magna rose to $478-million, or $1.24 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $476-million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.31 per share, missing the average analysts’ estimate of $1.36, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Magna’s total sales rose 8 per cent to $9.25-billion, beating estimates of $9.23-billion.

With Reuters

Report Typo/Error