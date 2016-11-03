Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A worker assembles a car engine at a Magna Steyr factory site in Graz, in this file photo. (© Herwig Prammer / Reuters)
Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 15.5 per cent rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped strong demand from Asia and Europe.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $514-million, or $1.29 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $469-million, or $1.13 per share a year earlier.

Total sales rose to $8.85-billion from $7.66-billion.

