Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 15.5 per cent rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped strong demand from Asia and Europe.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $514-million, or $1.29 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $469-million, or $1.13 per share a year earlier.
Total sales rose to $8.85-billion from $7.66-billion.
