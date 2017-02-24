Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 per cent rise in fourth-quarter sales due to higher demand.
The company’s total sales rose to $9.25-billion in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $8.57-billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to Magna was little changed at $478-million, or $1.24 per share, compared with $476-million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.Report Typo/Error
- Magna International Inc$45.150.00(0.00%)
- Magna International Inc$59.200.00(0.00%)
- Updated February 23 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.