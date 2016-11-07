Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Unifor Local 444 union members picket outside Magna’s Integram Seating plant after voting to reject a tentative agreement on Sunday. The union said Monday workers had reached a tentative agreement. (REBECCA COOK/REUTERS)
Magna plant workers reach new contract, end strike Add to ...

TORONTO — Reuters

Published

Last updated

The union representing workers at Magna International Inc’s Integram vehicle seat plant in Windsor, Ontario has reached a new tentative agreement with the parts maker, the union, Unifor, said in a bulletin to members on Monday, ending a short strike.

About 1,000 workers at the plant, which supplies vehicle seats to General Motors Co’s Ingersoll assembly and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Windsor van plant, walked out on Sunday after voting down a previous tentative agreement.

Unifor has scheduled a second ratification meeting for 5 p.m. on Monday. Another failed ratification could trigger a second strike.

Doug Boughner, vice president of Unifor Local 444, confirmed on Monday morning that picket lines were down and Integram workers who supply GM had returned to work ahead of the ratification vote.

Employees that supply Fiat Chrysler had been laid off temporarily because of unrelated problems at another supplier that has shut down the van plant, he said.

Magna spokeswoman Tracy Fuerst confirmed by e-mail that a new tentative agreement had been reached.

