Investors enter Magna’s annual meeting in this file photo. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected profit for the first quarter, helped by higher demand, and the company also raised its full-year sales forecast.

Magna said sales in Asia rose 10 per cent to $557-million in the quarter ended March 31, while sales in Europe climbed 8 per cent to $2.46-billion.

North America sales, which make up the bulk of Magna’s total sales, increased 7 per cent to $5.09-billion.

The helped total sales jump to $9.37-billion from $8.90-billion at Magna, which counts General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG, BMW and Ford Motor Co among its biggest customers.

Net income attributable to Magna rose to $586-million, or $1.53 per share, in the quarter, from $492-million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

The company earned $1.54 per share on an adjusted basis, topping analysts’ average estimate of $1.34, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Magna raised its full-year 2017 sales forecast to $36.6-billion to $38.3-billion, from its prior forecast of $36-billion to $37.7-billion.

The Aurora, Ontario-based company also raised its total production sales forecast to $30.8-billion to $32.1 billion, from $30.4-billion to $31.7-billion.

The company’s U.S.-listed shares were up about 1.8 per cent at $43.55 in premarket trading on Thursday.

