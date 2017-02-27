Manulife Financial Corp. has disclosed that its banking subsidiary paid a penalty for “administrative lapses” detected by Canada’s federal watchdog for financial transactions.

The country’s largest insurer said in a statement released Monday that the penalty against Manulife Bank of Canada, which was imposed by the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, or FinTRAC, was punishment for what Manulife calls a series of “administrative errors.”

In its public disclosures, FinTRAC lists only one administrative monetary penalty imposed on a bank since Dec. 30, 2008, for $1.15-million. When the penalty was revealed last April, a spokesperson said the agency refused to name the bank in question “so that we could send a message of deterrence now, as quickly as possible.” But FinTRAC has since faced criticism for the secrecy surrounding the violations.

A spokesman for FinTRAC declined comment on Manulife’s statement on Monday.

Manulife said it remedied the errors in 2014. One of the violations was a failure to file a suspicious transaction report, which is designed to help detect crimes such as money laundering or terrorist financing under Canada’s Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act.

“They were purely administrative errors, there’s no suggestion that any of them resulted in any financial misconduct. We operate the highest ethical standards anywhere in the world. But we are human and subject to making administrative errors,” said Donald Guloien, Manulife’s chief executive officer, speaking to reporters after an event in Toronto on Monday.

In its statement, Manulife disputed media reports that suggested the bank might have facilitated money laundering as “inaccurate.”

“I think what happened in this case is there’s two interpretations someone could take about the guidelines. We took an interpretation that was clearly wrong, or certainly not the one that FinTRAC wanted us to hold, and it was repeated a number of times, which led to this large number,” Mr. Guloien said. “But, again, these are strictly administrative errors.”

Report Typo/Error