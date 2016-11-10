Manulife Financial Corp, Canada’s biggest life insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, primarily driven by growth in Asia.
Manulife has relied on Asian markets to fuel its growth in recent quarters while the insurer’s commodities-sector investments ate into its bottom line.
Core earnings in its Asia business rose 16.6 per cent in the third quarter, from a year earlier.
The company, which also has operations in the United States, recorded a $297-million gain in the quarter from its investments, compared with a charge of $220-million last year.
Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders rose 79.6 per cent to $1.12-billion, or 55 cents per share.
Core earnings per share were 49 cents, above the average analyst estimate of 44 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
