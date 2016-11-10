Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

One of the Manulife offices on Bloor Street East in Toronto. (Glenn Lowson For The Globe and Mail)
One of the Manulife offices on Bloor Street East in Toronto. (Glenn Lowson For The Globe and Mail)

Reuters

Manulife Financial Corp, Canada’s biggest life insurer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, primarily driven by growth in Asia.

Manulife has relied on Asian markets to fuel its growth in recent quarters while the insurer’s commodities-sector investments ate into its bottom line.

Core earnings in its Asia business rose 16.6 per cent in the third quarter, from a year earlier.

The company, which also has operations in the United States, recorded a $297-million gain in the quarter from its investments, compared with a charge of $220-million last year.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders rose 79.6 per cent to $1.12-billion, or 55 cents per share.

Core earnings per share were 49 cents, above the average analyst estimate of 44 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

