Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods reported a smaller-than-expected profit on Wednesday and also said it would allow its biggest shareholder to take a bigger stake in the company.

The company said Chief Executive Michael McCain and an organization affiliated to him could now bump up their stake to as much as 45 per cent in Maple Leaf.

An agreement adopted in 2011 had allowed McCain to take a stake of a 31.9 per cent stake in the company, making him its biggest shareholder.

The amendment agreement also prevents McCain from selling shares to any investor who would, after the purchase, hold a stake of more than 20 per cent in Maple Leaf, the company said.

Maple Leaf’s net earnings more than doubled to $76.2-million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $33.3-million, or 24 cents, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf earned 31 cents per share, missing analysts average estimate of 33 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total sales for Canada’s biggest pork processor fell about 5 per cent to $828.2-million, missing analysts’ average estimate of $860.5-million.

The company results come a day after it said it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140-million (U.S.) and related costs.

