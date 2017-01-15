Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Swedish industrialist Marcus Wallenberg, seen leaving a meeting with former Brazilian president, Dilma Rousseff in March, 2015, represents his family’s substantial financial interests internationally, including in Canada. (Ueslei Marcelino/REUTERS)
Tim Shufelt

The Wallenberg family is sometimes referred to as the “Swedish Rockefellers.” What began as a single Swedish bank, established in the 1850s by André Oscar Wallenberg, has become one of Europe’s true family dynasties. Now run by two of André’s great-great grandsons, Jacob and Peter, and their cousin, Marcus, the Wallenberg’s industrial empire is behind most of Sweden’s largest companies, including Ericsson, Electrolux, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, ABB and many others. Marcus Wallenberg recently sat down with The Globe and Mail in Toronto to talk about the family’s interest in Canada, and to make a case for international trade, at a time when anti-globalization forces gain strength in North America and Europe alike.

