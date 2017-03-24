It will take some time to tell whether travel restrictions and tightened border security will put a chill on tourism to the United States. But there are some early hints.

“I’ve heard of groups who were previously planning to meet in the U.S., and said, ‘Let’s go to Canada instead.’ They feel more confident in their ability to get a global group in, and maybe a bit more welcome,” said Arne Sorenson, chief executive officer of Marriott International Inc., the world’s largest hotel chain.

