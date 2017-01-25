The battle for breakfast is heating up.
McDonald’s Canada, which is testing all-day breakfast at several of its restaurants, is planning to launch the program across the country on Feb. 21, underscoring the rising popularity of the lighter – and cheaper – meals.
The move is expected to put pressure on rivals to follow suit, step up their current array of all-day breakfast offerings or risk surrendering the breakfast fight to McDonald's.
