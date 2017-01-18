Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

MDC Partners Inc. has agreed to pay $1.5-million (U.S.) to settle charges it failed to disclose more than $11-million in personal expenses it paid for former CEO Miles Nadal, including perks such as cosmetic surgery, pet care and “yacht-and-sports-car-related expenses.” (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)
MDC Partners Inc. has agreed to pay $1.5-million (U.S.) to settle charges it failed to disclose more than $11-million in personal expenses it paid for former CEO Miles Nadal, including perks such as cosmetic surgery, pet care and "yacht-and-sports-car-related expenses."

MDC Partners Inc. has agreed to pay $1.5-million (U.S.) to settle charges it failed to disclose more than $11-million in personal expenses it paid for former CEO Miles Nadal, including perks such as cosmetic surgery, pet care and “yacht-and-sports-car-related expenses.”

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday its voluntary cash settlement with MDC covers two unrelated matters: the non-disclosure of expense payments, and allegations that the company violated financial disclosure rules in its prominent and inconsistent use of non-GAAP financial measures in its earnings reports.

