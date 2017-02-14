The Smart division of Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc., is going all-electric.

The sale of gasoline-powered Smart micro cars will end with the current 2017 models. Battery-powered Smart cars will be the only models sold when the 2018 model year sales start later this year.

About 50 per cent of Smart car sales are electric drive, Mercedes-Benz Canada spokeswoman JoAnne Caza said. So when the vehicles are redesigned for the 2018 model year, the electric drive coupe and cabriolet will be the only models sold.

Report Typo/Error