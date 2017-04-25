Metro Inc. was able to increase its profit and beat analyst estimates for the second quarter, despite an overall decline in Canadian food prices.

The Montreal-based grocery company had $132.4-million of net income in its fiscal second quarter, equal to 56 cents per share.

That was 3 cents above analyst estimates of 53 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters data, and up from $124.9-million or 51 cents per share in the comparable period last year.

Revenue was $2.9-billion, up less than a percentage point from $2.88-billion a year earlier, but in line with analyst estimates.

Metro says its second-quarter revenue was limited by a decrease in food prices over recent months but it was able to lower operating expenses as a percentage of sales.

