The battle between major grocers and their suppliers over pricing will escalate on Monday when Metro Inc. starts reducing by 1 per cent the amount it pays its suppliers.

Montreal-based Metro becomes the latest supermarket retailer to push its suppliers for breaks, taking the lead from Loblaw Cos. Ltd., the industry’s top player, which in September began to pay its vendors 1.45-per-cent less in a bid, it said, to lower consumer prices.

