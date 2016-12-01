Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Metro store at Lakeshore and Southdown Road store in Mississauga August 9, 2014. (J.P. MOCZULSKI For The Globe and Mail)
The Metro store at Lakeshore and Southdown Road store in Mississauga August 9, 2014. (J.P. MOCZULSKI For The Globe and Mail)

Metro to trim payments to suppliers in effort to lower prices Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The battle between major grocers and their suppliers over pricing will escalate on Monday when Metro Inc. starts reducing by 1 per cent the amount it pays its suppliers.

Montreal-based Metro becomes the latest supermarket retailer to push its suppliers for breaks, taking the lead from Loblaw Cos. Ltd., the industry’s top player, which in September began to pay its vendors 1.45-per-cent less in a bid, it said, to lower consumer prices.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Marina Strauss on Twitter: @MarinaStrauss

Also on The Globe and Mail

LCBO expects to lose 20% market share to wine-selling grocers (BNN Video)
 
  • Loblaw Companies Ltd
    $69.27
    -0.52
    (-0.75%)
  • Updated December 1 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular