A woman walks into a Metro grocery store in downtown Montreal. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)
MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Grocery store chain Metro Inc. reported a 10 per cent increase in its fourth-quarter profit compared with a year ago.

The Montreal-based company says it earned $145.0-million or 60 cents per diluted share for the 12 weeks ended Sept. 24.

That’s compared with a profit of $131.7-million or 52 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Sales in the quarter totalled nearly $2.93-billion, up from $2.83-billion in the same quarter last year. Same-store sales grew 2.8 per cent.

For its full financial year, Metro said it earned $586.2-million or $2.39 per diluted share on $12.79-billion in sales.

That’s compared with a profit of $519.3-million or $2.01 per diluted share on $12.22-billion in sales in the previous year.

