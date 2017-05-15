-
Rolls of steel from Ghana sit on the factory floor and it is expected to make about 3-400000 nickels from each roll at the Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The Mint in Winnipeg is responsible for the production of all Canadian coins that are put into circulation.
(JOHN WOODS FOR THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
(JOHN WOODS FOR THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
Nickel plated blanks are tested at the Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The Mint in Winnipeg is responsible for the production of all Canadian coins that are put into circulation.
(JOHN WOODS FOR THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
An employee reaches into a drum of rejected nickel plated blanks roll along a conveyor belt at the Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The Mint in Winnipeg is responsible for the production of all Canadian coins that are put into circulation.
(JOHN WOODS FOR THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg. The Mint in Winnipeg is responsible for the production of all Canadian coins that are put into circulation.
(JOHN WOODS FOR THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
Two dollar coins are tested before being painted with glow in the dark paint at the Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The Mint in Winnipeg is responsible for the production of all Canadian coins that are put into circulation.
(JOHN WOODS FOR THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
Blanks enter an oven to heated to 800 degree celsius to anneal the metal at the Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The Mint in Winnipeg is responsible for the production of all Canadian coins that are put into circulation.
(JOHN WOODS FOR THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
A worker holds a freshly cut $2 coin die at the Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The dies are used to press the coins which are in circulation in Canada.
(JOHN WOODS FOR THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
The freshly painted two dollar glow in the dark coin is inspected by production operator Rene Tetrault at the Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The Mint in Winnipeg is responsible for the production of all Canadian coins that are put into circulation.
(JOHN WOODS FOR THE GLOBE AND MAIL)
