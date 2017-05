Second Cup Ltd. has parted ways abruptly with its chief executive officer, Alix Box, as the high-end café chain struggles to make gains in an increasingly intense market.

The Mississauga-based company said on Wednesday that Ms. Box, who took the top job about three years ago, was stepping down immediately as CEO and from her seat on the company’s board of directors, and is being replaced on an interim basis by Garry MacDonald, a new board member and franchise-food consultant.

