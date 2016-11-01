Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Cans of Molson Coors Brewing Co. brand beverages are arranged for a photograph in Princeton, Ill. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)
Molson Coors Brewing Co reported a 6.9 per cent fall in quarterly sales, as demand fell for its beers in Canada and Europe.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $202.5-million, or 94 cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $16.6-million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

In the year ago period, the company took an impairment charge of $275-million for certain European brands.

Net sales fell to $947.6-million from $1.02-billion.

Molson Coors bought beer giant SABMiller’s stake in the MillerCoors venture for $12-billion last month, following SABMiller’s agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev for over $100-billion.

MillerCoors reported a marginal rise in net sales in the quarter ended Sept. 30 to $2-billion earlier on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its premium light beers such as Miller Light and Coors Light.

