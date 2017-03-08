Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Morguard commits to increasing board's gender diversity

Janet McFarland

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Morguard Corp. will add a woman to its board of directors this year and is working on developing a formal diversity policy, the company said Wednesday.

The Mississauga-based real estate company has received a shareholder resolution from the B.C. Teachers’ Federation, calling on it to adopt a formal board diversity policy by December, 2017, and provide shareholders with a report outlining the board’s “plans, timelines, process and activities” for increasing gender diversity. Morguard currently has no women on its seven-member board.

