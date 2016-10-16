Bowing to pressure from critics, sporting-goods chain Mountain Equipment Co-op has dropped a controversial requirement that severely limited who could qualify to be on its board of directors and help set the direction for one of Canada’s most trusted retailers.

The move addresses long-simmering tensions as the retailer’s leaders have tried to navigate its dual roles as both a democratic co-op, owned by and accountable to its members, as well as a commercial operator in an increasingly heated outdoor-sports retail field.

