Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Mountain Equipment Co-op store in downtown Toronto is seen in Oct, 2015. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
A Mountain Equipment Co-op store in downtown Toronto is seen in Oct, 2015. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Mountain Equipment Co-op eases board-applicant rules Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Marina Strauss and Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Bowing to pressure from critics, sporting-goods chain Mountain Equipment Co-op has dropped a controversial requirement that severely limited who could qualify to be on its board of directors and help set the direction for one of Canada’s most trusted retailers.

The move addresses long-simmering tensions as the retailer’s leaders have tried to navigate its dual roles as both a democratic co-op, owned by and accountable to its members, as well as a commercial operator in an increasingly heated outdoor-sports retail field.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Marina Strauss @MarinaStrauss, Sean Silcoff @SeanSilcoff

Also on The Globe and Mail

Holiday cheer for U.S. sales (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog