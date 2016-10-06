Multiple forces are fuelling the Vancouver region’s real estate market and it is unclear how much impact foreign buyers may be having on prices, according to Canada’s federal housing agency.

“Although the extent to which wealthy foreign buyers/capital have impacted home prices is still unclear and contested, this is widely believed to be one factor,” Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said in a report Thursday.

Low interest rates, robust population and employment growth, limited housing supply and protected areas collectively known as the agricultural land reserve are among the other factors that have contributed to the Vancouver area’s expensive real estate sector, CMHC analyst Robyn Adamache said.

“Sales and prices had already started to dip before the introduction of the foreign buyers tax, so it basically underlined existing trends in the resale market,” she said.

On July 25, the B.C. government announced a 15-per-cent tax on purchases by foreign buyers in the entity known as Metro Vancouver. The tax took effect on Aug. 2.

Property sales in Greater Vancouver totalled 2,253 last month, down 32.6 per cent from a year earlier, as the housing market adjusts to the impact from the tax on home buyers in the Vancouver region who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

“Foreign buyer activity is one of many factors impacting the Vancouver housing market. Equally important are housing and land supply constraints, as well as the economic and demographic fundamentals that drive housing demand,” Ms. Adamache said.

