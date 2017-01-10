New mutual fund companies with lower-cost products are expected to come to Canada if regulators move ahead with proposals to ban trailer fees in Canada, according to a new report from provincial securities regulators.

The Canadian Securities Administrators, an umbrella group for provincial securities commissions, released a long-promised report Tuesday on mutual fund fee reform, outlining a host of potentially positive impacts that could emerge if regulators proceed with proposals to ban the use of trailer fees and other embedded fees that are paid by mutual fund companies to financial advisers who recommend their products.

The report predicts new mutual fund players would emerge in Canada offering lower-cost mutual funds, including both actively managed funds and passive funds tracking indexes. Based on experiences in other countries, the CSA estimates management expense ratios (MERs) for index funds offered by new market entrants could be up to 40 basis points lower than average index fund costs today, while MERs for new actively managed funds could be up to 75 basis points lower.

The report also predicts existing mutual funds would lower their costs because of increased price competition that would emerge in an environment where financial advisers will be focused on picking the best-performing funds for clients rather than those paying the highest trailer fees.

It estimates that shortly after a ban on trailer fees, the average fee for an actively managed equity fund could decline by 25 to 50 basis points, while fees for actively managed fixed income fund could drove by 10 to 25 basis points.

The rosy picture painted by regulators in the new report stands in contrast to gloomy predictions offered by industry representatives, who have opposed banning trailer fees. They argue a ban will raise costs for investors who will have to pay directly for advice, and will force expense and disruption on the industry with no guarantee of better outcomes for clients.

Regulators have not committed yet to banning trailer fees, but are clearly moving closer to taking the step, asking for public and industry input on their latest report by June 9. The report strongly advocates for the merits of an outright ban, and details a host of concerns with the use of trailer fees, arguing they create a conflict of interest that give financial advisers an incentive to recommend products that pay them the highest fee.

“Based on the evidence we have gathered, we believe that a change to a different compensation model must be considered,” the report says.

CSA chair Louis Morisset, who is CEO of Quebec’s securities regulator, said a transition period to “direct pay” arrangements must be evaluated to address issues that have been raised about the impacts of trailer fees.

“This is a consultation process, and we are mindful of the need to carefully assess potential impacts before making a decision,” he said in a statement.

The report also predicts investors would pull out of many existing mutual funds that are below-average performers if a trailer-fee ban led advisers to recommend funds based solely on their performance.

It predicts 44 per cent of actively managed mutual fund assets in Canada “may experience redemption and reallocation pressure” over time if they were not able to adjust their fees or improve their performance. For active investment fund managers with funds that have below-average performance, an average of 53 per cent of their firm’s assets could be at risk, the report warns.

Many industry players have argued that investors will face higher costs if they have to pay fees directly to advisers for investment help, but the report largely dismisses the concern. It argues the industry should offer a variety of options beyond the relatively high-cost option of paying a flat fee for advice, saying fees should match the level of ongoing service provided by the adviser.

For example, it says clients could pay hourly fees, upfront commissions to advisers when purchasing funds, fees based on a percentage of client assets under management, or some combination of fee options. It warns, however, about charging flat fees for service but then providing little ongoing support to clients to merit the fees, calling the practice “reverse churning.”

Report Typo/Error