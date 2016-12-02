National Bank says its fourth-quarter net income was down 11.5 per cent from the same time last year, falling to $307-million from $347-million, as it recorded a number of higher expense items.Canada’s sixth-largest bank says the quarter included $96-million of restructuring charges, up from $62-million recorded a year earlier.

The Montreal-based bank announced a few days before the quarter ended on Oct. 31, that it would offer early retirement or other positions to 300 workers and eliminate 600 jobs over the next three years – about 50 per month.

After excluding restructuring and certain other items in both years, National Bank’s adjusted profit for the quarter was up 11 per cent, rising to $463-million from $417-million. Its revenue was up 12 per cent to $1.57-billion from $1.41-billion.

National Bank’s net income amounted to 78 cents per share, down from 95 cents per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015, while the adjusted earnings rose to $1.24 per share from $1.16 per share a year earlier.

The bank says its dividend to common shareholders will rise by two per cent to 56 cents per share, payable Feb. 1.

