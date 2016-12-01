Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tamsin McMahon - REAL ESTATE REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

National Bank of Canada said it will stop offering mortgages through independent brokers as it moves to outsource some of its mortgage business to other lenders.

In an e-mail sent to its network of mortgage brokers on Thursday, National Bank said it would stop accepting mortgage applications through independent brokers starting Dec. 9. Instead, the bank said it planned to fund “white label” mortgages – mortgages sold under a different brand name – through other “third-party” mortgage lenders.

