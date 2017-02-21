Donald Trump’s pick to lead the U.S. telecommunications regulator has taken aim at net neutrality rules, a move that could have an influence on policy in Canada.

Net neutrality is the principle that all Internet traffic should be treated the same. Following a fraught, politically charged process, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission passed the Open Internet Order in 2015. That reclassified Internet service as a public utility and cracked down on “fast lanes” by banning Internet providers from accepting payment in exchange for prioritizing certain traffic.

Report Typo/Error