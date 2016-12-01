Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The new head of enforcement at the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) Jeff Kehoe. (Charla Jones/The Globe and Mail)
The new head of enforcement at the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) Jeff Kehoe. (Charla Jones/The Globe and Mail)

New OSC chief Jeff Kehoe will boldly pursue new types of cases Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Janet McFarland

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The new head of enforcement at the Ontario Securities Commission says he has been handed a mandate to be “strong and courageous” in pursuing new types of cases that will send signals to people breaching laws in different areas of the capital markets.

In his first major interview since taking the helm of the OSC’s 160-person enforcement division in October, Jeff Kehoe said he has been told to be bold, and plans to tackle a wider range of cases than the OSC has prosecuted in the past.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Janet McFarland on Twitter: @JMcFarlandGlobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

How can I find out exactly how much I paid my investment adviser? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular