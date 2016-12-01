The new head of enforcement at the Ontario Securities Commission says he has been handed a mandate to be “strong and courageous” in pursuing new types of cases that will send signals to people breaching laws in different areas of the capital markets.

In his first major interview since taking the helm of the OSC’s 160-person enforcement division in October, Jeff Kehoe said he has been told to be bold, and plans to tackle a wider range of cases than the OSC has prosecuted in the past.

Report Typo/Error