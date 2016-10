Michael Mikail had saved $75,000 for a down payment and secured a preapproved mortgage to buy a house in Toronto.

Now, Mr. Mikail’s financial adviser has told him that he will qualify for a smaller mortgage in a city where the average selling price of a detached house was $1.29-million in September and where the bidding process has become so competitive that homes are often sold before the open house has even begun.

