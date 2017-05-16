The federal government has introduced legislative changes that will require the installation of voice and video recorders in locomotives, a move Canada’s transportation safety investigator and freight railways are applauding as a significant safety step.

The legislation, introduced on Tuesday by Transport Minister Marc Garneau, will allow investigators and railways to improve crew training, operating procedures and equipment by learning what trains operators said and did before a derailment, collision or other incident, said Jean Laporte, chief operating officer of the Transportation Safety Board.

