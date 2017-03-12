Michael Medline will face his first public scrutiny as chief executive officer of troubled grocer Sobeys Inc. this week– and the results won’t be pretty.

The former CEO of Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., who started as the head of Sobeys and its parent Empire Co. Ltd. on Jan. 12, will inevitably have to address more bad news from the food chain on Wednesday when Empire releases its third-quarter results and Mr. Medline speaks with analysts on a conference call.

Report Typo/Error