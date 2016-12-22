Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A fight is brewing in U.S. court that threatens to derail a settlement deal struck last month to conclude a seven-year battle over divvying up Nortel Networks Ltd.’s remaining $7.3-billion (U.S.) in assets. (DAVE CHAN/The Globe and Mail)
A fight is brewing in U.S. court that threatens to derail a settlement deal struck last month to conclude a seven-year battle over divvying up Nortel Networks Ltd.’s remaining $7.3-billion (U.S.) in assets. (DAVE CHAN/The Globe and Mail)

Nortel Networks, U.S. pension insurer reach bankruptcy deal Add to ...

Tom Hals

WILMINGTON, Del. — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Former telecommunications equipment maker Nortel Networks Inc and the U.S. pension insurer have reached a deal that clears the way for the company to end its eight years in bankruptcy.

A trial had been set for January over the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp’s claims against the company, which stem from the termination of Nortel’s underfunded pension plan in 2009, which at the time had 22,000 participants. The PBGC has said it believes it is owed $708-million.

According to court papers filed Wednesday, Nortel agreed the PBGC could receive up to $565-million once creditors start getting repayments. In return, the agency agreed to support Nortel’s bankruptcy plan.

Nortel’s legal team is still awaiting the outcome of a creditor vote on the plan, which would also have to be approved by U.S. and Canadian judges next month.

If approved, the plan would distribute more than $7-billion to noteholders, vendors, government agencies and retirees around the world.

Nortel stumbled from ranking among the world’s most valuable companies during the 1990s internet bubble to bankruptcy in 2009. The company was liquidated and by 2011 about $7.3-billion had been raised, sparking a complex, cross-border fight among former Nortel businesses in Canada, Europe and the United States over the money.

Those former Nortel units agreed in October on a plan to divide the cash, ending a dispute which drove the cost of administering Nortel’s failure to around $2-billion.

The PBGC was not part of the settlement and had said it would oppose Nortel’s bankruptcy plan unless it received the money it was due.

The PBGC has said that if its claim were not fairly resolved, companies that pay a premium to the PBGC to fund the agency would have to “shoulder a greater burden in the coming years.”

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular