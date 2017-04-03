Bombardier Inc.’s pledge to defer paying out more than half of last year’s planned compensation for its six top paid executives until 2020 to placate angry Quebeckers doesn’t go far enough, a shareholder rights group and opposition lawmakers said.

“The heart of the problem hasn’t been resolved,” Daniel Thouin, president of Montreal-based shareholder rights group Médac, said Monday. “The compensation is deferred but it’s being maintained. In our opinion, nothing has really changed. We’ll continue our push asking shareholders to vote against this.”

“There is nothing to applaud here,” opposition lawmaker Amir Khadir of the Quebec Solidaire party, said. “Bombardier leaders seem incapable of understanding that what people are asking for is not to delay their bonuses, it’s to renounce them definitively.”

The statements came as Alain Bellemare, Bombardier's chief executive, made the rounds of French media outlets Monday morning to express regret for the way the company handled the matter. He said the company's compensation policy has nevertheless been "an essential tool" allowing him to recruit some of the world's top talent to join his team.

"We are doing a mea culpa on the way we communicated this; we should have spoken more quickly to the population," Mr. Bellemare told the TVA Network.

"I think at a certain point, we have to recognize what happened. We [also] have to understand why compensation policies are built the way they are if we want to keep our head offices strong in Montreal. And let's work together to create jobs in the long term knowing the company is going through a recovery period but we have a good plan to get through it."

Bombardier sparked widespread indignation in Quebec with a plan filed with regulators last Wednesday to increase 2016 compensation for its senior executives by nearly 50 per cent to a total of $32.6-million (U.S.) It was the most the company has collectively paid senior management in at least three years.

Bombardier employees and taxpayers alike expressed resentment that the company was awarding pay increases for its senior leadership after receiving $1-billion in taxpayer aid from the Quebec government for its C Series program and announcing plans to cut some 14,000 jobs. Ministers in the Couillard government said they were shocked at the payouts and said the company should reflect on the message it is sending.

As public resentment lingered into the weekend, Pierre Beaudoin, Bombardier’s executive chairman, sent out a news release Friday night renouncing his pay increase and asking the board to reset his compensation to 2015 levels. Mr. Beaudoin’s family controls the plane and train maker through a special class of multi-voting shares.

The next day, Jean Monty, a Bombardier director and head of its human resources and compensation committee, published a letter defending the pay as “fully and appropriately aligned with value creation.” He noted that directly comparing compensation with 2015 and 2016 is inappropriate because all six senior executives either joined the company or assumed new roles at various times in 2015.

In addition, more than half the compensation for 2016 is conditional on the company delivering improved performance for the next three years through 2019, Mr. Monty said. If the company does not perform, if it does not increase its share price, the money will never be paid, he said.

On Sunday evening, hours after a public protest against the pay hikes in Montreal, Bombardier put out a news release stating that Chief Executive Alain Bellemare asked the board of directors to defer payment of more than 50 per cent of the planned 2016 compensation for senior executives. In effect, Bombardier is delaying the payouts by one year to 2020 instead of the 2019 timeline outlined in Mr. Monty’s letter.

Mr. Bellemare is executing a five-year turnaround plan to fix Bombardier that ends in 2020. Linking the pay directly to the timeline of the five-year plan will show the long-term commitment of the leadership team he’s assembled to the successful transformation of the company, he said.

Quebec’s governing Liberal Party, which holds a majority in the national assembly, appears to be satisfied with Bombardier’s response. Deferring the money is “important for the workers and the population of Quebec,” Premier Philippe Couillard tweeted Sunday.

A Léger poll for TVA-Le Journal de Montréal over the weekend suggested that public confidence in the company is falling, while an overwhelming 93 per cent of respondents oppose the pay hikes. The opposition Parti Québécois said it planned to table a motion in the legislature Tuesday asking Bombardier to forfeit the 2016 pay raises.

With files from Ingrid Peritz

