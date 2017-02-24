The pension plan for Ontario municipal employees earned a 10.3-per-cent return in 2016, boosting its funded status.

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) said Friday that broad increases in both its public and private market portfolios strengthened the plan last year.

These results “reflect the value of our well-diversified portfolio of high-quality assets, which we are continuously building,” said Michael Latimer, chief executive of OMERS, in a statement. Net assets grew by $8.1-billion in to $85.2-billion as of Dec. 31.

OMERS, which manages assets and administers pensions for 470,000 Ontario employees and retirees, continued to reduce its funding shortfall in 2016. The pension plan is now 93.4 per cent funded as a result of investment returns and member and employer contributions, compared with 91.5 per cent the year before. In 2010, OMERS said it planned to eliminate the deficit by 2025 and this is the fourth consecutive year that the fund has moved towards closing the shortfall gap.

Investment results got a boost from public market holdings, which produced a 9.5 per cent return last year, up from just 0.7 per cent in 2015. Private investments, including infrastructure, real estate and private equity produced a 12 per cent return in 2016, down from 14.5 per cent in 2015.

“Good investment performance enabled us to strengthen our balance sheet,” OMERS chief financial officer Jonathan Simmons said in a statement.

In 2016, OMERS paid out $3.6-billion in monthly benefits to the plan’s 150,000 retirees.

Report Typo/Error