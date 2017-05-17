Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Flavio Volpe, President of Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association, says proposed changes to Ontario's labour laws will damage the industry. (Michelle Siu For The Globe and Mail)
Greg Keenan - AUTO INDUSTRY REPORTER

The auto industry – a key sector of the Ontario economy – is pushing back against proposed changes to the province’s labour laws, saying they would hurt Ontario’s competitive position as it tries to win new automotive investment.

Revisions to the laws, which include raising the provincial minimum wage to $15 an hour from $11.40, allowing union certification through the totalling of signed cards instead of holding a secret-ballot vote and changing the way temporary workers are treated, were on the agenda Wednesday for the Ontario cabinet, sources said.

