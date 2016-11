The Ontario government’s transit agency has filed a formal notice of intent to terminate a $770-million contract for Bombardier Inc. to supply vehicles in Toronto, The Globe and Mail has learned.

It’s the latest sign of growing concern at Metrolinx about repeated production delays by the beleaguered company, which has pledged to supply 182 light-rail vehicles (LRV) but has yet to deliver the first of them.

