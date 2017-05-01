Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Former Home Capital chief executive officer Gerald Soloway, 78, offered to accept personal responsibility and penalties from the OSC to settle allegations that Home Capital failed to properly disclose information about mortgage fraud by some brokers working with the country’s largest alternative lender, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)
Andrew Willis

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

The founder of Home Capital Group Inc. attempted to reach a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission over allegations the company violated securities laws, but the negotiations broke down and led to a formal case that has helped push the mortgage lender into financial trouble.

Former chief executive officer Gerald Soloway, 78, offered to accept personal responsibility and penalties from the regulator to settle allegations that Home Capital failed to properly disclose information about mortgage fraud by some brokers working with the country’s largest alternative lender, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. The commission turned down that deal because investigators felt that sanctions were also warranted against the company and two other Home Capital executives, according to two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

