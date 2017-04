The Ontario government has named former federal cabinet minister Jim Peterson as the province’s envoy in the Canada-U.S. softwood lumber dispute, making the appointment on the eve of looming U.S. tariffs.

“I’m well aware of the complexities and competing interests and feel confident I can fight for a good deal for Ontario,” Mr. Peterson said in a statement Monday after being appointed Ontario’s chief negotiator in the lumber trade file.

