The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan logo is seen in this file photo.
Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan earned a 4.2-per-cent return in 2015, performance that ranked behind peers but exceeded the fund’s benchmark and left the $175.6-billion plan with an $11.5-billion surplus.

Last year, Canadian pension plans averaged a 6.8 per cent return, up from 5.4 per cent in 2015, according to survey from Royal Bank of Canada.

Ontario Teachers chief investment officer Bjarne Graven Larsen said in a press conference Wednesday that the fund turned in “solid returns,” with short-term performance reflecting a $4.5-billion negative impact from swings in currency markets. In contract, currency gains added 8.3 per cent to the fund’s performance in 2015.

Approximately 60 per cent of the Ontario Teachers’ portfolio is invested in non-Canadian dollar assets and the fund invests in 37 different currencies.

“We make investments to pay pensions for generations,” said Mr. Graven Larsen. “Our philosophy is that we will perform better than average by having a deep understanding of what is going on in the world rather than trying to make bold forecasts.”

The fund’s 4.2 per cent return exceeded the 3.5 per cent performance of its benchmark. Over the past five years, Ontario Teachers’ posted a 10.5 per cent return, while 10 year performance was a 7.3 per cent gain.

The Ontario Teachers’ fund invests on behalf of 318,000 working and retired teachers and is one of the largest Canadian pension plans.

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 

