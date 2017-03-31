The Government of Ontario announced new measures on Friday aimed at protecting investors and enhancing regulation of the financial services industry.

New legislation will be proposed giving industry regulators the right to enforce disciplinary action and fines through the courts, Finance Minister Charles Sousa said in a speech at a financial advice conference in Toronto.

“This measure will improve the self-regulatory organizations’ ability to collect fines levied against individuals and help deter potential offenders from wrongdoing in the first place,” he said.

Mr. Sousa also announced the establishment of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario – a new provincial regulator overseeing financial services and pensions.

And he said the provincial government is considering a number of other consumer protection measures recommended by a recent panel on financial planning and advisory services.

“Over the coming year, the government will work with regulators to close the regulatory gap that currently allows financial planners to perform work without oversight or specified proficiency requirements,” Mr. Sousa said.

Among the policies under consideration are a registry of financial planners and advisers, the limiting of the use of professional titles that might lead to consumer confusion, and a statutory duty to act in the best interests of consumers.

Report Typo/Error