The Ontario government announced new measures on Friday aimed at protecting investors from unethical advisers and enhancing oversight of the financial services industry.

New legislation will be proposed giving industry regulators the right to enforce disciplinary action and fines through the courts, Finance Minister Charles Sousa said in a speech at a financial advice conference in Toronto.

“This measure will improve the self-regulatory organizations’ ability to collect fines levied against individuals and help deter potential offenders from wrongdoing in the first place,” he said.

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) said the proposed legislation would act as a strong deterrent to financial professionals who abuse the trust of their clients.

“Regulation doesn’t work unless it has teeth,” said IIROC president Andrew Kriegler, noting $20-million in unpaid fines in Ontario dating back to 2008 for offences ranging from misappropriating clients’ funds, falsely endorsing client signatures, and making unsuitable recommendations.

“People who break the rules will be held to account,” Mr. Kriegler said.

Mr. Sousa also announced the establishment of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario – a new provincial regulator overseeing financial services and pensions.

And he said the provincial government is considering a number of other consumer protection measures recommended by a recent panel on financial planning and advisory services.

“Over the coming year, the government will work with regulators to close the regulatory gap that currently allows financial planners to perform work without oversight or specified proficiency requirements,” Mr. Sousa said.

Among the policies under consideration are a registry of financial planners and advisers, the limiting of the use of professional titles that might lead to consumer confusion, and a statutory duty to act in the best interests of consumers.

Mr. Sousa also signalled his support for new standards to regulate qualifications and titles used by financial advisers, which can be confusing for many investors.

The Financial Planning Standards Council, which certifies financial planners in Canada, has advocated for clearer control over the use of the “financial planner” title, and said Friday it is pleased that an Ontario expert committee set up by Mr. Sousa recommended restricting the use of the title.

FPSC chief executive officer Cary List said Canadian consumers will benefit from having more certainty that “people who hold themselves out as financial planners have recognized qualifications,” and are accountable to a governing body for their professional conduct.

CARP, an advocacy group for retired Canadians, applauded the new fine-collection powers for IIROC and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, saying fines are a critical tool to deter unethical behaviour by financial advisers, but are meaningless if they cannot be collected.

CARP said the fall-out from wrongdoing is particularly harmful to older investors who cannot make up the losses they suffer from negligent or fraudulent financial advisers.

“I have had heartbreaking conversations with members who have lost their life savings,” said CARP vice-president of advocacy Wanda Morris. “There is more to be done, but today’s announcement is a critical first step.”

She said investors will be further protected if IIROC uses additional fine money it collects to increase monitoring and expand investor education. CARP is also calling on other provinces to give IIROC the same ability to collect fines.

Report Typo/Error