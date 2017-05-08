Canadian business software maker Open Text Corp reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday as expenses rose over 50 per cent, offsetting gains across all its businesses.

The company’s U.S.-listed shares were down 9.5 per cent at $31.51 in after-hours trading. It was the biggest percentage loser among Nasdaq-listed stocks.

Open Text, which makes products used by enterprises to manage large volumes of content, said its total operating expenses rose to $317.38-million in the third quarter ended March 31, from $210.54-million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Open Text plunged 68.7 per cent to $21.62-million, or 8 cents per share.

Excluding items, it earned 45 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 50 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company’s revenue rose 34.6 per cent to $593.13-million, also missing analysts’ estimate of $601.70-million.

Revenue from cloud services and subscriptions rose nearly 20.1 per cent, while licensing revenue soared 35.4 per cent.

Report Typo/Error