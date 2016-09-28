Just 21 per cent of publicly traded companies have adopted policies to boost the proportion of women on their boards, suggesting Corporate Canada is moving slowly to embrace new diversity standards introduced two years ago by securities regulators.

Diversity disclosure reports filed this year by 677 companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange show 21 per cent of companies clearly disclosed they have adopted a policy related to the identification and nomination of women, an increase from 15 per cent last year, according to a review released Wednesday by Canada’s securities regulators.

The review shows 18 per cent have diversity policies that do not specifically address women, and 59 per cent said they have no written policies, down from 65 per cent last year. Two per cent provided no disclosure.

OSC chair Maureen Jensen said progress has been slow and she is “disappointed in the results,” but said regulators have pledged to give companies three years to respond to the new standards before reviewing whether to toughen the rules, and only two years have passed so far.

“Am I satisfied? No. I thought we’d make more progress by shining a light on this issue,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “It seems, not surprisingly, that it’s going to be a hard slog to get there.”

Securities regulators adopted new rules in 2015 requiring companies to report on whether they have policies to boost diversity in their senior ranks, including whether they have adopted internal targets for women on their boards and in executive officer roles. The expectation was that disclosure would spur more companies to add women to their senior ranks.

However, the review of 2016 reports showed a slowdown in appointments of new female directors in 2016. Just 10 per cent of companies added at least one woman to their board in 2016, a decline from 15 per cent last year.

Canada’s largest companies have made more progress than small companies, the review said.

At companies with market capitalization greater than $1-billion, for example, 18 per cent of board seats are now held by women, up from 16 per cent last year, while companies with market value under $1-billion have just 9 per cent female directors. Overall, women comprise 12 per cent of directors of all TSX-listed companies, a modest improvement from 11 per cent last year.

Ms. Jensen regulators cannot accept that small companies have less interest in embracing diversity.

“Many of the small companies are facing significant headwinds on financing and other issues, so many of them have their focus on survival as opposed to compliance with this rule,” Ms. Jensen said.

“It tells us that we might have to target the smaller companies differently than the larger ones and it might take longer for them to get there. But it’s really imperative that small companies also have diverse boards, because they are the future, and if we don’t see good decision-making and diversity of thought at the top level of a company, then these companies are going to be much more at risk.”

Over 40 per cent of companies listed on the TSX are in the male-dominated mining and energy sectors and have fewer women in senior roles, which impacts the statistics. For example, 62 per cent of mining companies and 60 per cent of energy companies have no women on their boards. By comparison, 58 per cent of companies in the highly regulated and scrutinized utilities sector have two or more female directors.

The proportion of companies with no female directors fell to 45 per cent from 51 per cent last year, while 10 per cent of companies have three or more women on their boards, up from 8 per cent last year.

The report also found 9 per cent of companies have targets for the proportion of women on their boards, up from 7 per cent last year, while 2 per cent of companies have targets for women in executive roles, a proportion unchanged from last year.

Ms. Jensen said the OSC will continue to focus on the 45 per cent of companies that still have no women on their boards, and will also place a priority on pressing more companies to adopt internal targets for women. She said targets are highly motivating for employees.

“If you set a target, they work like crazy to meet those targets,” she said. “If you set a target of diversity on your board, they will meet it. What this review clearly shows is the companies that are setting targets are really making progress.”

Report Typo/Error