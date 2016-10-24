Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rotman’s Creative Destruction Lab in Toronto will have a West Coast equivalent, located at UBC’s Sauder School of Business.
Janet McFarland AND Sean Silcoff

Silicon Valley startup funding powerhouse AngelList is coming to Canada, announcing it has received regulatory approval to launch a platform in Ontario that will provide early-stage financing to startup companies.

AngelList brings together syndicates of sophisticated angel investors to connect them with young companies in search of financing. The U.S. company has helped over 1,000 startups – including Cruise Automation, Dollar Shave Club and Shyp – raise $455-million since its inception in 2010.

