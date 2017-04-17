The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is planning to streamline disclosure requirements around investment funds – something the regulator says will help reduce the regulatory burden for companies, and allow investors to make better investment decisions.

The OSC says it plans to nail down its specific proposals for funds by the end of the year, and have a paper out for public comment for industry players by the end of the first quarter of next year. New disclosure rules may take effect as early as the end of 2018.

