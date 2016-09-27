The Ontario Securities Commission’s new whistle-blower office has received more than 30 “credible” tips since opening its doors in July as people in the business and investment community move quickly to report concerns about securities violations.

OSC chair Maureen Jensen said it is clear that many people have heard about the new initiative, which pays up to $5-million for tips leading to successful prosecutions.

“I am encouraged by these early results,” Ms. Jensen said in a speech on Tuesday to the Toronto Board of Trade. “New enforcement tools like this will help us resolve cases more quickly and effectively.”

Ms. Jensen also revealed that the OSC has developed a program – dubbed OSC LaunchPad – to help new financial technology companies launch emerging business models without running afoul of securities regulations.

She said the OSC has already worked with 40 “fintech” firms, including online advisers, peer-to-peer ‎lenders, crowdfunding platforms and angel investor organizations, to tailor oversight for their unique business models.

“We invite firms to come to us with their business proposals,” she said. “Based on our experience so far, many fintech companies don’t know what they don’t know about operating in a regulated industry, and that can threaten their ability to do business.”

She said the OSC is encouraging entrepreneurs in the sector to get in touch with the regulator at an early stage, “even in the idea phase,” to ensure that their models work.

Also Tuesday, Ms. Jensen said the OSC has completed its review of “comply or explain” disclosures this year to see how companies are complying with new regulations requiring them to report on their approach to gender diversity on boards and in senior executive roles.

The review found that 55 per cent of companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange have at least one woman on their boards, up from 49 per cent last year. Women now fill 12 per cent of board seats, a “modest improvement” from 11 per cent last year, Ms. Jensen said.

However, she said some of the findings are “confounding.” For example, she said TSX-listed company boards filled 521 vacant ‎seats over the past year, but only 15 per cent of the new hires were women.

“That means 85 per cent of the time, a board seat was filled by a man,” she said. “Without an improvement here, we will never reach 30 per cent female board representation.”

