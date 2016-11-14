The federal government has tapped long-time public servant Judith LaRocque for a vice-chair role at the country’s telecom and broadcast regulator.

Ms. LaRocque has been named vice-chair of broadcasting at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), filling a position that had been left empty for almost a year.

She started at the commission on Monday but instead of a typical five-year term, Minister of Canadian Heritage Melanie Joly appointed Ms. LaRocque to a six-month term that ends May 12.

CRTC chairman Jean-Pierre Blais – whose own term as chair expires in June, 2017 – previously worked for Ms. LaRocque when she was deputy minister at the Department of Canadian Heritage and he was an assistant deputy minister in the early 2000s.

A spokesman for the CRTC referred questions about Ms. LaRocque’s brief term to the Heritage Department, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

The CRTC is an arm’s-length federal body that regulates the broadcast and telecom industries. Commissioners take part in public hearings and vote on policies and applications.

Ms. LaRocque’s arrival at the regulator – which was down to just seven commissioners out of a possible 13 – will bolster its ranks, at least temporarily. Tom Pentefountas left his position as vice-chair, broadcasting, on Nov. 20, 2015, and the federal government revoked the appointment of embattled Ontario commissioner Raj Shoan in June.

The role of Ontario commissioner has not been filled, and Candice Molnar, the commissioner for Manitoba and Saskatchewan, could leave another vacancy soon when her term officially expires in January.

Prior to Ms. LaRocque’s appointment, the CRTC had just two French-speaking commissioners, which became problematic for French-language hearings that typically require a panel of three French-speaking commissioners.

The CRTC does not confirm panel members until the day a proceeding begins, but Ms. LaRocque will likely be sitting on a hearing that starts next week in Laval, Que., on the renewal of broadcast licences for large, French-language owners.

Throughout her civil service career, Ms. LaRocque has also worked as secretary to the Governor General and was most recently Canada’s ambassador and permanent representative at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris, according to an internal memo circulated at the CRTC Monday morning.

“Her knowledge and experience will be invaluable to our work at placing Canadian citizens, creators, and consumers at the centre of their communications system,” said the memo from CRTC secretary-general Danielle May-Cuconato.

Ms. LaRocque handled numerous files over the course of about a decade at the Department of Heritage, including working on the difficult matter of copyright reform and helping to co-ordinate the federal government’s efforts for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic games in Vancouver.

