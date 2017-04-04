Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this March 8, 2010 file photo, Krista Johnson passes an order to a customer at a Panera store in Brookline, Mass.

Lauren Hirsch — Reuters

Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet’s Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

A sale to JAB, which also owns Keurig Green Mountain, would help the company compete against rivals such as Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

St. Louis-based Panera has reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings per share for the last six quarters. The stock has risen nearly 28 per cent this year.

Luxembourg-based JAB, the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann family, declined to comment. Panera also declined to comment.

Bloomberg first reported Panera was in advanced sale talks with JAB.

