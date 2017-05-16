Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A sign informing customers that electronic payments are not functioning is seen at the entrance of a Starbucks coffee shop in Toronto, May 16, 2017. (CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday that some of its outlets in the United States and Canada suffered payment system outages due to a technology update implemented at store registers.

Multiple users complained on Twitter about the outages and said some stores were giving away free coffee.

“Cash only for today (hopefully),” said a handwritten sign outside a Starbucks at Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue in Toronto.

A Starbucks spokeswoman in Canada said payment systems at a limited number of stores were offline as a result of a system upgrade.

“We are working swiftly to resume full operations in each of these stores,” the spokeswoman said in an e-mail.

